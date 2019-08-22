Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Insider David S. Congdon Sells 30,150 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ODFL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,168. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.33.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.