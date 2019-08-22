Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Insider David S. Congdon Sells 30,150 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ODFL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,168. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

