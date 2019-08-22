ODUWA Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $303,452.00 and approximately $61,843.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00152044 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,984.20 or 0.98886549 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00044733 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

