Octoin Coin (OCC) Achieves Market Cap of $45,030.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $45,030.00 and approximately $59,504.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00266716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01339030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

