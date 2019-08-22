Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $1.60 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00266716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01339030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

