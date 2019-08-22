Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.56.

NYSE:OXY opened at $45.06 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

