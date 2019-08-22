Nxt Price Reaches $0.0175 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Nxt has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $846,098.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, C-CEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.