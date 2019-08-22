NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 234,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,835. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. NXT-ID has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 39.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXT-ID stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.40% of NXT-ID worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

