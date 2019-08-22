Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 42,725 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 561,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 149,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

