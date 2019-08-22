Numeraire Market Cap Reaches $6.13 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $4.54 or 0.00044452 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $19,906.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

