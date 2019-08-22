NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. NULS has a market capitalization of $32.15 million and $1.76 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004326 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Binance and CoinBene. During the last week, NULS has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00267127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.01334575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,571,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,502,486 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, QBTC, ChaoEX, Binance, DragonEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

