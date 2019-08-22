NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.32, 104,756 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 52,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several research firms have commented on NCNA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 126.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

