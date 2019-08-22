NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.32, 104,756 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 52,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Several research firms have commented on NCNA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.
About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.