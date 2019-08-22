Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.91

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 29888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

