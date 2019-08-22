Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

