Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 3.6%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 17,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 28,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.65.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

