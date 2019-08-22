Nordstrom’s (JWN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JWN. Cowen dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.96.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,148,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,969. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,155,902.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

