Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 275,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 366.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 331,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 260,165 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 622.2% in the first quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 300,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

