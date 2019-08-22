Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after buying an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after buying an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 209,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,614. The firm has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

