Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $7.24 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 71,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 129,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 15,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.