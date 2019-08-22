Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $594,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,615,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,634. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

