Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 3.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

RCL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.06. 24,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.