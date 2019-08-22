Noble Midstream Partners’ (NBLX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Rowe reduced their price target on Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX opened at $24.66 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $979.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.6418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.