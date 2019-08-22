Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $7,076.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00266538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.01326996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021723 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

