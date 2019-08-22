Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 1,198,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,261,488. The stock has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

