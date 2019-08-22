Nework (NKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Nework (CURRENCY:NKC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Nework has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $67,482.00 worth of Nework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nework has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nework token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nework Profile

Nework is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2016. Nework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,586,172 tokens. Nework’s official Twitter account is @Neworkpro . The official message board for Nework is medium.com/@nework . Nework’s official website is nework.pro

Buying and Selling Nework

Nework can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nework should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nework using one of the exchanges listed above.

