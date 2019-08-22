NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 4,632 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 288,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

NLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 89,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

