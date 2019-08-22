New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Sells $127,021.38 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Erica Schultz sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $127,021.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,457.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $252,631.40.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Erica Schultz sold 2,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $242,300.00.

NYSE NEWR opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.16 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $113.34.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $120.00 price objective on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

