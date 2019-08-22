New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Target were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,689. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.67. 892,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,293. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $103.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

