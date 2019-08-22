New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $378,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 96,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $97.64. 12,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

