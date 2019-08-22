New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 302,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,353,000 after purchasing an additional 346,998 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,726.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,399 shares of company stock worth $7,877,053 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

