New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,600 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,616. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $220.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.94.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

