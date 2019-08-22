New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.45 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth $135,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 76.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6,067.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $144.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $145.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.