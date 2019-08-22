New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.23 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.32. 168,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.97. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a $177.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $5,126,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

