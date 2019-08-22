New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.09 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after buying an additional 268,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after buying an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Marcia E. Backus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Dillon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,449.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 109,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.10. 1,610,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,508. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

