New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $118,438,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 543.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,120 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after acquiring an additional 626,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,299.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 671,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 623,239 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,844 shares of company stock worth $7,359,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 122,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

