Nekonium Hits 1-Day Volume of $43.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nekonium has a market capitalization of $6,075.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nekonium has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nekonium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00268459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01333814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00095891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Nekonium Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,559 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io

Buying and Selling Nekonium

Nekonium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nekonium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nekonium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nekonium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nekonium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.