National Research (NRC) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

National Research (NASDAQ: NRC) is one of 33 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare National Research to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Research and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $119.69 million $30.05 million 62.10 National Research Competitors $1.17 billion $41.39 million 22.21

National Research’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than National Research. National Research is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. National Research pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 73.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 24.59% 124.11% 28.56% National Research Competitors -364.60% -19.77% -13.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Research and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Research Competitors 179 744 1560 73 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 10.49%. Given National Research’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Research has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Research has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research’s peers have a beta of 3.40, meaning that their average stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Research peers beat National Research on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

