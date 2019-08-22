National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.82. 7,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.28. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

