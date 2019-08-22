National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 143.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,341 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 404,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,416,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,134 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,650 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 135,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,062,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

