National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,949,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,920,000 after buying an additional 335,290 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,922,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,597,000 after buying an additional 352,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,085,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,024,000 after buying an additional 1,378,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after buying an additional 571,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,021,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,538,000 after buying an additional 293,236 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Gabelli began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

LNG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 238,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,786. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

