National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,345. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

