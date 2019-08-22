National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,667 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.6% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $2,741,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.48. 153,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,857.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

