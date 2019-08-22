Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

