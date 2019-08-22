NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.41

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.41 and traded as low as $114.46. NAHL Group shares last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 1,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

