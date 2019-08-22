Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 130.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 111.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 38,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 73.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 568 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,041. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $194.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average is $169.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.