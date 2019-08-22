Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of HON traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

