Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 223,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $6,347,405.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $58,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,030,037 shares of company stock valued at $29,388,407. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,911. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

