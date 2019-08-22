Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 250 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21,807.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $217,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $10.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $658.76. 1,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $738.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,468,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,457,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,750. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Barclays cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

