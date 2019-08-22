Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,050 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,078. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

