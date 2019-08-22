Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 650 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 658,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 654,952 shares in the last quarter. Kynikos Associates LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,470,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000.

IJT stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.10. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,414. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $209.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

