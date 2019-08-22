MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $844.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will report sales of $844.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $839.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $849.60 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $837.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,869,000 after buying an additional 77,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 91,355 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $52,364,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

